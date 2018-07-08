16:Pandas Python Data Analysis Library has released v0.23.3 final

Pandas Python Data Analysis Library has released v0.23.3 final.

Pandas is an open source library for the Python programming language which provides data structures and data analysis tools. This is a sponsored project by NumFOCUS. It is interesting to visit NumFOCUS to know more about sponsored projects.

This is a small bug-fix with build issue for python 3.7 which is latest version of python and was released few weeks ago only. Thanks to pandas team for excellent work to resolve the issue in single day and release done on saturday.

$ python -V

Python 3.7.0

$ cd pandas-0.23.2

$ python setup.py build

…

running build_ext

python3.7/site-packages/numpy-1.14.5-py3.7-linux-x86_64.egg/numpy/core/include/numpy/npy_1_7_deprecated_api.h:15:2: warning: #warning “Using deprecated NumPy API, disable it by ” “#defining NPY_NO_DEPRECATED_API NPY_1_7_API_VERSION” [-Wcpp]

#warning “Using deprecated NumPy API, disable it by ” \

^~~~~~~

pandas/_libs/algos.c: In function ‘__Pyx__ExceptionSave’:

pandas/_libs/algos.c:138911:21: error: ‘PyThreadState {aka struct _ts}’ has no member named ‘exc_type’; did you mean ‘curexc_type’?

*type = tstate->exc_type;

Readers can find more information on this bug here.

Pandas 0.23.3 can be upgraded with pypi

python3 -m pip install --upgrade panda