C++ Boost libraries can increase productivity

Writing code for every function in a software can be time consuming and expensive, so many C++ developers prefer to use libraries which contain modules for different applications to increase productivity. While there are already some libraries integrated with the standard C++ programming language, one of the most popular sources of C++ portable libraries is Boost, https://www.boost.org . These boost

libraries are validated by developers and are compatible with standard libraries already integrated with C++. The licensing terms for Boost, allow these libraries to be used for a widely used for both commercial software development and non-profit organizations. Some of these libraries may be standardized after some time, as they are developed conforming to the practices developed.

Boost is compatible with Windows, Unix and other variants of operating systems so you write once and use in other operating systems. Some of the most popular Unix and Linux distributions like NetBSD, Fedora, and Debian already have packages of Boost incorporated. Some larger organizations may have boost installed on their web server. Users in other organizations can download and install, the boost package, after reading the guidelines for installation. There are over 80 different boost libraries. Some of these were standardized in C++11, and more are likely to be standardized in the newer version of the programming language, C++17. Many of the Boost developers are part of the C++ standards committee.

One of the main reasons why the Boost libraries are some of the most popular C++ libraries is because all the code is developed conforming to certain guidelines, ensuring that the code offers the best runtime performance, is reusable, portable and is correct, without any mistakes So C++ Boost libraries increase productivity. They provide support for various structures and tasks, like generating numbers randomly, algebra, image processing, multi-threading and testing of a unit. Depending on the demand, new libraries are released by boost periodically, usually once in six months. If any bugs are detected in the libraries, fixes are also released.

Many software developers of all sizes have been using the Boost library for developing software. The libraries are particularly useful for small businesses like Algocoders which help people develop complex software despite having limited resources and compete with some of the largest companies. The Lyx document editor is an open source software, which uses many boost libraries like Boost. Bind, Boost. Type traits, Boost. Regex, Boost. Function, Array, and Boost.Signals. The Adobe software libraries, Smartwin++ GUI library, Regina mathematical software, FEAR artificial intelligence project are some of the many projects and applications using one or more libraries from Boost.