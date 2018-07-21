





The latest version of Apache Subversion is released.

I couldn’t believe if you are unaware of the Apache Subversion. It is an Enterprise-class centralized version control founded in 2000 by CollabNet Inc. One of the most successful opensource project in past many years. Mostly all the opensource projects and enterprise source code are on subversion. It has the rich community of developers and users who are continuously improving subversion.

The first Subversion was released in 2000 and by then many improvements have been implemented till then. This release of subversion 1.10.2 is the superset of previous releases and major enhancements have been incorporated in this release.

So What’s New in Apache Subversion 1.10.2?

These are major enhancements in the latest release of subversion, such as:-

Improved path-based authorization This improves the performance and wildcard support. The new authz rules may contain wildcards in the path example [:glob:repos:/path] [:glob:/path] The existing subversion client supports these changes.

New interactive conflict resolver Conflict resolver was first introduced in version 1.5. Enhancement in this version has the greater ability for interactive resolution of tree conflict. It is required to upgrade the client version to 1.10.



LZ4 Compression LZ4 compression over the wire in Http :// and svn:// connections. LZ4 is lossless compression with the speed of 400MB/s per core and it is one of the fastest compression tools. It significantly improves the reading and writing operations. You would require to upgrade to Minimum client version 1.10. On the server side, You have to set SVNCompressionLevel 1 which forces the use of LZ4 compression for clients. In addition to that, LZ4 compression in the backend storage can be set through the compression = none | lz4 | zlib | zlib -1 … zlib -9 option in the fsfs .conf repository configuration file. It means you can still use zlib . The old svn client remains used.



Shelving (experimental) This is the new experimental command in SVN. Shelving is very similar to the svn diff and svn patch to create patching file to implement in future if needed. It has the ability to keep aside uncomment changes. svn shelve [--keep-local] NAME [PATH...] svn unshelve [--keep-shelved] [NAME] svn shelve --delete NAME svn shelves (or svn shelve --list)



Other enhancements and bug fixes “svn log –search” is now case-insensitive “svn ls –search” In the argument, one or more glob patterns can pass. svnbench now displays its wall-clock runtime



Moreover, I highly recommend upgrading the existing subversion. More information about this release can be found here. You can download SVN from https://subversion.apache.org/download.cgi?update=201708081800