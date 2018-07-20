News:-Apache’s Project Kafka has released stable latest version 1.1.1

What’s New in Apache’s Project Kafka 1.1.1?

Apache Kafka is a distributed streaming platform to publish, store, subscribe, and process the records. Kafka is broadly used for real-time streaming of the data between systems or applications.

There are various applications in which Kafka is used like samza and confluent for Real-time Financial Alerts. Big brand names like The NewYork Times, Pinterest, Zalando, Rabobank, LINE, trivago are few of them who are using Kafka.

Here are some of the Improvements in this release of Kafka latest version 1.1.1:-

Now it would be possible to postpone the normal processing of tasks within a thread until the restoration of all tasks has been finished.

StopReplicaResponse would be logged properly in the controller.

KafkaZkClient debug log has been updated and now print data as the string.

In this version, broker loads the credentials from ZK before requests are allowed.

Some of the bugs fixed are

Memory leak in org.apache.kafka.streams.processor.internals.StreamThread$StreamsMetricsThreadImpl

Performance issue when upgrading from 1.0.1 or 1.1

KTable checkpoint is corrected.

Concurrency conflicts in SampledStat are resolved.

Intermittent test failure in CustomQuotaCallbackTest is resolved.

Kafka Connect Header Null Pointer Exception.

You can find complete release details on apache website.

To be precise, Kafka 1.1.1 is released with 36 bug fixes spread across different modules. I advise updating Kafka version so that you should not be stuck in the middle.

The latest source code of Apache’s Project Kafka can be downloaded from here and binary version from here.